THIERET AUDREY (GRILL)
Age 89, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, formerly of Mt. Oliver. Loving wife of the late Robert J.; beloved mother of Ruth (the late Tom) Kuzak, Sandy (Harry) Hall, Cheryl Thieret, Janet (Patrick) Maloney, James (Sharon), Dennis (Lori), Robert R. and Thomas (Janice); proud grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Leah (the late Archie) Archibeque of San Diego, CA and the late Grace Owen and Irma Gestiehr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday 3 - 8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020