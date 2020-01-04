|
|
RUDOLF AUGUST F.
Of East McKeesport, age 90, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Wyatt) Rudolf for 66 wonderful years; loving father of Richard Rudolf of FL, August Rudolf, Jr. of East McKeesport, Ronald (Sandra) Rudolf of AL, and Theresa (Ray) Toncich of N. Versailles; cherished grandfather of Ron (Jessica) Rudolf, Raymond Toncich, and Heather Toncich; adored great-grandfather of Brooklyn and Maci Rudolf; brother of Catherine (the late Charles) Cunningham. Preceded in death by siblings, Lewis Rudolf and Marie Hoover. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Augie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was affectionately known by his family and friends as a "jack-of-all-trades" from working in many different industries throughout his life. For years, he worked as a truck driver and general laborer at Sabin China in McKeesport. He also worked for Glosser Tygart Steel in Donora and served as a farm hand in Mt. Pleasant. Augie was also known for having a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. He was a volunteer fireman for East McKeesport #2 Fire Company. Most of all, Augie loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he saw as the light of his life. Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mary, Mother of God Parish. Augie will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020