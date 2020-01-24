|
|
MONACO AUGUST
Age 95, formerly of Penn Hills passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 72 years to Josephine; father of Sundy (Michael) Papa, Audrey (Sam) Danovich, Rosemary (Tim) McPherson; grandfather of Eddie, (Christine), Nicholas (Chelsie), Melissa, Gerard (Nanci) Matthew (Shelby), Michael and David; great-grandfather of Isabella, Sofia, Ryan, Brody, Alyssa, Lillie, Belle, Gianna and Gemma; brother of the late Del (surviving, Antoinette) and Pat Monaco (Adeline), Theresa and Mary; Augie was a member of the Del Monaco's along with his brothers that were well known in the Pittsburgh Area. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in in Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146 Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020