BILICIC AUGUSTINE JOHN
Peacefully on January 23, 2020. Augustine John Bilicic was born on March 4, 1925, in Saint Mary's, Pennsylvania to Matthew and Anna Bilicic. Augustine joins his sister, Anna Jane (Paulk) and five brothers, Matthew, Francis, Charles, Ivan, and Alphonse. He is survived by seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and his youngest brother George. Augustine or Gus as he preferred to be called served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. He served as a ball turret gunner on a B24 and later served an instructor. After the war Gus came to Pittsburgh and settled in the North Side. This is where he met his future wife, Mary "Honey" Lidey. Gus and Honey were married in 1953. Together they raised their five children, John, Barbara (Leicher), David, Edward and Darlene (Fallert). Honey was a stay at home mom and Gus worked as a carpenter. Gus worked hard to support the family and each of his boys eventually followed in his footsteps as carpenters. Honey and Gus are now reunited once again in Heaven. Gus was a member of the American Legion Post 565 Troy Hill. The family will receive visitors Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California and Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Saint Peter's Church, 720 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020