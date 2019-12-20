Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
AUSTIN E. McGRATH Obituary
McGRATH AUSTIN E.

Age 103, formerly of Sewickley, on December 16, 2019. Beloved son of the late Austin E. and Jeannette (Hager) McGrath; loving grandfather to Alyssa Anne, Paul Sean, Casey Austin (Eleni), and Maggie Jeannette McGrath (Seth); also survived by his cherished daughter-in-law, Leslie (Ogg) McGrath and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Austin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Meyer) McGrath; his son, Paul A.; his sister, Anna Mary (McLaughlin); brother, Martin H.; and his dear friend, Janice Murphy. Austin worked as an accountant for the IRS and was a graduate of Duquesne University. He honorably served as a US Navy Seabee in World War II and was a charter member of the Sewickley Senior Men's Club and 55+ group at St. James Church in Sewickley. Visitation Sunday, 12-6 p.m. at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. with prayer on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. James Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas J. Burke, celebrant. Burial will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James School or Masonic Village at Sewickley. For more information visit www.copelandfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
