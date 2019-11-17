Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
AUSTIN J. SCHWIRIAN

SCHWIRIAN AUSTIN J.

Age 16, of Shaler Twp., on Nov. 16, 2019 Son of Patricia Kitchen Schwirian; brother of Zachary George Schwirian and Jackie Ashley Schwirian; uncle of Xavier James, Acelee, Zach, Jr., and Ryan Schwirian; grandson of the late George and Frances Schwirian and Patricia and Edward Kitchen.Nephew of Edward J. and James E. Kitchen.Visitation Mon. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Tues. 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Children's Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center or to the Western PA School for Blind Children. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
