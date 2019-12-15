Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
AUSTIN T. MARSHALL

Age 96, of Shaler Twp., on December 13, 2019. Husband of Bertha "Bert" Ertel Marshall whom he was married to for 70 years. Father of Dennis M. and Ronald G. (Peggy) Marshall. Grandfather of Jill Loggans, Amy Deschamps (Travis), Ross Marshall (Cheryl), Ian Marshall (Liz Ziegler), Trevor Marshall (Laura). Great-grandfather of Savannah and Josie Deschamps, Clara and Jackson Marshall, Emma Marshall, Thomas Loggans, Cruz and Elie Marshall, Chandler and Austin Ziegler. Brother of the late John Marshall (Beryl), William Fox (Marcella), Beverly Fox (Natalie). Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Funeral Service Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. In lieu of flowers, please donate to at stjude.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
