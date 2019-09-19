Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
AUSTIN TAYLOR FAGAN


1996 - 2019
Austin was born August 20, 1996 at UPMC Magee Hospital.  He attended McKeesport, High School and graduated class of 2014.  Austin furthered his education by attending the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown Campus. He was a member of Covenant Church of Pittsburgh and occasionally visited Bethlehem Baptist Church of McKeesport where his family attends. He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy: parents, Danean R. Fagan and Derek (Dawn) Gordon Sr.; god-mom, Danielle Fagan, siblings: Hasan Salih-Gordan, Derek, Jr. "DJ", Dominique and Donovan; grandparents: Mary Fagan, James (Patsy) Fagan; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, McKeesport Friday, September 20 from 4-8 where funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m.  Interment will be McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. Arrangements by WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
