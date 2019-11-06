|
WALTON AUTUMN ROSE-ELLA
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Autumn Rose-Ella Walton. Daughter of Charles L. Walton and the late Leslie Ann Evans; sister of Gavin B.J. Walton (Kelly); girlfriend of Alex Miranda; loving niece of Bradley Evans, Thomas Evans, Shirley Livolsi (Jeff), Joseph Evans, Casey Davis; also survived by her half-siblings, Charles "Peanut" Walton, Antoinette Furby, Amy Rainey (David), and Martin Peffer; and her beloved dog, Charlee and kitties, Rosie and Nala. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday at Shadyside Presbyterian Church 11 a.m.
freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019