MYKOVICH BARA (O'NEILL)

It is with great sadness that the family of Bara O'Neill Mykovich announces her passing on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She had an incredible life of joy, fulfillment, and fun-loving experiences for 81 years. Bara graduated from St. Peter Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Mykovich of North Side and North Hills. Bara will be forever remembered by her two sons, Robert Thad and Dan (wife, Bernadine); grandchildren, Sean, Justin and Kayla, whom she adored immensely. An avid sports fan and Steelers season ticket holder since the 70's. She enjoyed her last 21 years in Las Vegas, NV, with her family. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-321-0495.