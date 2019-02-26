ALEXANDER BARBARA A.

Age 82 of Apollo, formerly of Plum, passed away on February 24, 2019. Wife of the late John M. Alexander. Loving mother of John Sullivan, Sr., Bonnie (Kevin) McKinney, Geoffrey (Vicki) Alexander, and Tracey (Jeff) Ruscitto; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and her furry faithful companion, Gigi. She was preceded in death by parents, Jack Whitelaw and Mary McIntyre; and sister, Dolores Hooper. She enjoyed her grandchildren, the beach, traveling, reading, and cutting her grass on her tractor. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm (No Kill Shelter) 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201. www.jobefuneralhome.com.