More Obituaries for BARBARA ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (ALBERT) ANTHONY

BARBARA A. (ALBERT) ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY BARBARA A. (ALBERT)

Age 67, of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Anthony; mother of Tricia (Timothy) Biehl, Lori Anthony and Michael Anthony; grandmother of Chelsea, Jacob, Aidan and Bentley; preceded in death by parents, Paul and Dolores Albert. Friends received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
