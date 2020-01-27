|
|
ANTHONY BARBARA A. (ALBERT)
Age 67, of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Anthony; mother of Tricia (Timothy) Biehl, Lori Anthony and Michael Anthony; grandmother of Chelsea, Jacob, Aidan and Bentley; preceded in death by parents, Paul and Dolores Albert. Friends received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020