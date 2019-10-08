|
DUFFY BARBARA A. (LESEMAN)
Age 68, of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Dawn Duffy and Daniel Duffy (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Bailey and Alexis Musko; dear sister of Frederick Leseman (Susan), Kathy Borgese (David) and Kenneth Leseman (Teresa); also survived by nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Clara (Klein) Leseman. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. THURSDAY in St. Malachy Church. Barb was a registered nurse with Magee Woman's Hospital for over 25 years. She was a practical joker and enjoyed making others laugh and smile. She was very caring of others, but especially her family who will miss her dearly. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019