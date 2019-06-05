|
|
ELLIOTT BARBARA A.
Of Bethel Park, at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 79. Beloved mother of Walter Platek, Kathy Marciniak (Ed), Barbara Hlavsa (Randy); sister of Jean Marson, Annette Amberson, Darlene Blakley, Claudette Freund, Patricia Niebrzydow and Sharon Hennel; grandmother of Becky, David, Wes, Ryan, Kelsey, Shaun, Haley and Ben; also five great-grandchildren. Barb loved classical music and tended bar at Heinz Hall for many years. Visitation Wednesday, 12-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019