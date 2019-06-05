Home

BARBARA A. ELLIOTT

BARBARA A. ELLIOTT Obituary
ELLIOTT BARBARA A.

Of Bethel Park, at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 79. Beloved mother of Walter Platek, Kathy Marciniak (Ed), Barbara Hlavsa (Randy); sister of Jean Marson, Annette Amberson, Darlene Blakley, Claudette Freund, Patricia Niebrzydow and Sharon Hennel; grandmother of Becky, David, Wes, Ryan, Kelsey, Shaun, Haley and Ben; also five great-grandchildren. Barb loved classical music and tended bar at Heinz Hall for many years. Visitation Wednesday, 12-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
