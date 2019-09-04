Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
BARBARA A. (CRYSTER) FULLEN

BARBARA A. (CRYSTER) FULLEN Obituary
FULLEN BARBARA A. (CRYSTER)

Age 67, of the South Side, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Wife of the late James T. Fullen; beloved mother of James, Kathleen, Kelly (Michael), Jeannine, Danielle (John,) and Maureen Fullen; grandmother of Erin, Allison, Michele, and Michael; loving aunt of James Pietras; sister of Michael (Linda) Cryster and the late Donna (survived by Joe) Pietras and James Cryster. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Blessing Service will be held Friday 6 p.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
