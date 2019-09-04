|
|
FULLEN BARBARA A. (CRYSTER)
Age 67, of the South Side, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Wife of the late James T. Fullen; beloved mother of James, Kathleen, Kelly (Michael), Jeannine, Danielle (John,) and Maureen Fullen; grandmother of Erin, Allison, Michele, and Michael; loving aunt of James Pietras; sister of Michael (Linda) Cryster and the late Donna (survived by Joe) Pietras and James Cryster. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where Blessing Service will be held Friday 6 p.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019