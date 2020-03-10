BARBARA A. (BARTOLDI) HAHN

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
15227
(412)-881-4100
Obituary
Age 55, unexpectedly passed on Saturday, March 7, 2020, of Brentwood, formerly of Garfield. Beloved wife of 35 years to William C. Hahn; loving mother of William A. (Amanda) and Monica L. Hahn; proud grandmother of Piper, Reese and Abbey; cherished daughter of Alfred and Jane Bartoldi; sister of Andrea (Ed) Cavalier, Robert (Tina) Bartoldi and the late Al Bartoldi; daughter-in-law of Helen and the late William Hahn; sister-in-law of Patricia Brickley. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
