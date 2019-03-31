|
JOHNSON BARBARA A.
Of Munhall, on March 25, 2019. Barbara was the daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Kuklinca) Orosz; mother of Joyce Martin Muth and Robert Martin; beloved sister of Mary Jane Jacobs; she is also survived by beloved aunt, Anna Jane Camino; cousins; a niece; a nephew; and two grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Monday, April 1st at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
