LONGO BARBARA A.
On February 20, 2020, age 84, of Munhall. Daughter of the late Francis and Doris Longo. Beloved sister of Sr. Frances Ann Longo of Manitowoc, Wis. and Kay F. Hood of W. Homestead. Sister-in-law of the late Edward J. Hood. Loving aunt of Mary Frances Hood and H. Edward Hood. Barbara graduated from St. Francis Hosp. School of Nursing and graduated with a Master's degree from the Univ. of Pittsburgh. Friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Therese R.C. Church. Interment to follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020