BARBARA A. MILAI BIER

BARBARA A. MILAI BIER Obituary
BIER BARBARA A. MILAI

Age 84 of Gibsonia, PA, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christine and Rovello Arrington. She is survived by her loving husband, Lou Bier and his children; her daughters, Kimberly Milai (Mike Ashenfelder), Christine Guenther (David), and Tracy Klanica (Tim); grandchildren, Andrew (Nicole), David (Christine), Daniel and Maria Guenther, and Audrey and Lulu Ashenfelder; also six great-grandchildren; sister of Linda, Mark, and Michael. She loved early mornings when all was quiet and you could only hear was the sound of nature. She loved quilting, oil painting, gardening, decorating, reading, going to movies, sitting at the ocean, watching snow fall, listening to the rain on the skylight, and the laughter of everyone. She also enjoyed coloring cards with her Barbara's Group at St. Barnabas. Visitation Sun. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A service will be held Mon. 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
