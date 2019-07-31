Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
a Blessing Service
Resurrection Church
West Miffli, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
BARBARA A. (DOWDLE) MOODY


1943 - 2019
BARBARA A. (DOWDLE) MOODY Obituary
MOODY BARBARA A. (DOWDLE)

Age 75, of West Mifflin, on July 29, 2019, in the presence of her family at home. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Wagner) Dowdle. Barb was retired from the Housekeeping Department at Mercy Hospital and a former member of the GFWC of Duquesne. Wife of the late Robert L. Moody, Sr.; mother of Robert (Cindy) Moody, Jr. of Ridgecrest, CA, David (Denise) Moody of Suterville, PA, Donna (Michael) Jordan of West Elizabeth, and Elizabeth (late Michael) Breegle of West Mifflin; also six grandchildren; and one expected great-granddaughter; sister of Richard (Patricia) Dowdle of Duquesne and Ronald (Jeanne) Dowdle of Duquesne and Peggy (Ronald) Rozman of Etna. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical expenses.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
