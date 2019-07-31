|
MOODY BARBARA A. (DOWDLE)
Age 75, of West Mifflin, on July 29, 2019, in the presence of her family at home. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Wagner) Dowdle. Barb was retired from the Housekeeping Department at Mercy Hospital and a former member of the GFWC of Duquesne. Wife of the late Robert L. Moody, Sr.; mother of Robert (Cindy) Moody, Jr. of Ridgecrest, CA, David (Denise) Moody of Suterville, PA, Donna (Michael) Jordan of West Elizabeth, and Elizabeth (late Michael) Breegle of West Mifflin; also six grandchildren; and one expected great-granddaughter; sister of Richard (Patricia) Dowdle of Duquesne and Ronald (Jeanne) Dowdle of Duquesne and Peggy (Ronald) Rozman of Etna. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical expenses.
