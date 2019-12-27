Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
BARBARA A. "BARB" MOORE

MOORE BARBARA A. "BARB"

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, age 66, of Pleasant Hills. Daughter of the late Edward F. and Vivian Moore; sister of Edward F. (Rebecca) Moore, III and David M. (Kathy) Moore; also survived by nieces, nephews, and her loving dog, Sara Lee. Barb was a Journeyman Pipefitter for Fisher Body, an animal lover and Steelers fan. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
