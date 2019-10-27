Home

More Obituaries for BARBARA SABRAM
BARBARA A. (BENEDIK) SABRAM

BARBARA A. (BENEDIK) SABRAM Obituary
SABRAM BARBARA A. (BENEDIK)

Age 74, of Dormont on Thursday, October 24. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Sabram for 44 years; loving mother of Christine Sabram, Ted and Karla Sabram, Tim and Kristen Sabram, Tom Sabram and Eli Zang; grandmother of Alex, Bella, Hannah, and Josh Sabram; sister of Mary Ellen O'Connell and Martin "Skip" Benedik, Jr.; aunt of Katie O'Connell; Barbara will be dearly missed by her beloved dog, Sadie. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon on Sunday from 2 - 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Interment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Dormont Library dormontlibrary.org or Washington Area Humane Society washingtonpashelter.org/donate.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
