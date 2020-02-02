|
|
TOOMEY BARBARA A. (WALSHESKY)
Age 76, of Garfield, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Irene (Lewandowski) Walshesky; loving sister of Samuel Walshesky, Sandy Walshesky and the late James (surviving wife Elaine) Walshesky; cherished aunt of James (Robin) Walshesky, Jr., Wendy Walshesky and Amy Abaray; devoted great-aunt of Rachael Abaray, Ally Pofi, Holden Sommers and Ryan Sommers. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 for a memorial visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020