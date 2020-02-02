Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
BARBARA TOOMEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA TOOMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (WALSHESKY) TOOMEY


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. (WALSHESKY) TOOMEY Obituary
TOOMEY BARBARA A. (WALSHESKY)

Age 76, of Garfield, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Irene (Lewandowski) Walshesky; loving sister of Samuel Walshesky, Sandy Walshesky and the late James (surviving wife Elaine) Walshesky; cherished aunt of James (Robin) Walshesky, Jr., Wendy Walshesky and Amy Abaray; devoted great-aunt of Rachael Abaray, Ally Pofi, Holden Sommers and Ryan Sommers. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 for a memorial visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now