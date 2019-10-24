Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Church
91 Crawford Street
Pittsburgh, PA
TUCKER BARBARA A.

Age 75, of the Hill District passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Minnie and William Tucker, Sr.; sister of Gloria Jones, William Tucker, Jr. (Marleen), Marlene Thomas (Ronald), Deborah Tucker, Linda Winston and the late Ronald Tucker; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave.  Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. Benedict the Moor Church, 91 Crawford Street, Pgh., PA 15219.  Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
