WHITE BARBARA A.
On January 2, 2020, Barbara A. White, 80, of Allison Park, beloved wife of the late Dan White. Mother of Randy (Tricia) Bair of Napa Valley, CA, William Bair of Cranberry Township and the late Daniel Bair; "Best Grandma in the world" to Bill, Benjamen and Nathaniel Bair and Carly King. Sister of Carol and Tom Gould, Jean and Roger Rick and Bob Blackburn. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 2262 Rochester Road.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020