Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. WHITE Obituary
WHITE BARBARA A.

On January 2, 2020, Barbara A. White, 80, of Allison Park, beloved wife of the late Dan White. Mother of Randy (Tricia) Bair of Napa Valley, CA, William Bair of Cranberry Township and the late Daniel Bair; "Best Grandma in the world" to Bill, Benjamen and Nathaniel Bair and Carly King. Sister of Carol and Tom Gould, Jean and Roger Rick and Bob Blackburn. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 2262 Rochester Road.  


 www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now