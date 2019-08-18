|
|
ROSENCRANS BARBARA ALLEN
Died August 12, 2019 in Oakmont, PA. Born on January 26, 1923 in Montclair, NJ, to Chester and Josephine Allen. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. David L. Rosencrans. Survived by her two sons, Alan S. Rosencrans and Andrew L. Rosencrans; six grandchildren, Anne Meredith (nee Rosencrans) Brown, Sarah Rosencrans, John Rosencrans, David Rosencrans, Michael Rosencrans, and Katherine Rosencrans. Memorial Gifts may be made to Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238; Audobon Society of Western PA, 614 Dorseyville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238; Animal Rescue League, 6000 Verona Rd., Verona, PA 15147; Evanshire Presbyterian Church, 4555 Church St., Skokie, IL 60076. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019