BANOSKY BARBARA ANN

Age 77, of Allison Park, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Heinick) Banosky; sister of David Banosky of Linesville and the late Michael and Robert Banosky; sister-in-law of Evelyn Banosky of Allison Park. Her greatest joy was her family of Godchildren. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends. Visitation will be Friday 2-7 p.m. at St. Alexander Nevsky Orthodox Cathedral, 1600 Guyton Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Panachida will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Alexander Nevsky Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to IOCC (iocc.org), FOCUS Pittsburgh (focuspgh.org) or St. Cyril of White Lake Food Pantry (stmaryorthodoxchurch.net). Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.