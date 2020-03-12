BARBARA ANN CUSTER (1933 - 2020)
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA
15037
(412)-384-4344
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
CUSTER BARBARA ANN

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, age 86, of Bethel Park. Wife of the late Donald R. Custer, Sr.; mother of Kathy (George Kotsenas) Custer, Donald R. Custer, Jr., Diana (Kevin) Brucha and Douglas W. Custer; grandmother of  Eric (Amy Edwards) Brucha and Carly (Brandon Cassel) Brucha; sister of Patricia Fuller and Charles (Deborah) Amore; grandpup, Scooby; also, many nieces, nephews and a great-niece. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday at 10 a.m. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
