CUSTER BARBARA ANN
On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, age 86, of Bethel Park. Wife of the late Donald R. Custer, Sr.; mother of Kathy (George Kotsenas) Custer, Donald R. Custer, Jr., Diana (Kevin) Brucha and Douglas W. Custer; grandmother of Eric (Amy Edwards) Brucha and Carly (Brandon Cassel) Brucha; sister of Patricia Fuller and Charles (Deborah) Amore; grandpup, Scooby; also, many nieces, nephews and a great-niece. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday at 10 a.m. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.