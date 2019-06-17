Home

BARBARA ANN DUCKSTEIN

BARBARA ANN DUCKSTEIN Obituary
DUCKSTEIN BARBARA ANN

Formally of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Proceeded in death parents, Casper and Elizabeth; brothers, Leonard and Richard Sobieralski. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Victor Duckstein; loving mother of Barb 'Be', Debra (Neil) O'Brien, and Victor (Dina) Duckstein; grandmother of David and Nicole Finnell, Neil (Ami) and Megan O'Brien, and Hailey and Kayla Duckstein; step-grandmother of Quinn, Drew, and Melina Galla; and great-grandmother of Jordyn Finnell. She is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Celebration of life will be held in Pennsylvania on August 10, from 1–3 at Rockefeller's Grille.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
