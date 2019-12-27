Home

FITZGERALD BARBARA ANN (GRAY)

Age 67, unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of 46 years to David C. Fitzgerald; loving mother of Christopher D. Fitzgerald and Jennifer L. (Rick Matscherz) Fitzgerald; proud Nonnie of Alannah and Levi; cherished sister of Frank P. Gray and Carol L. (Frank) Rizzo; sister-in-law of Carole (Bill) Morgan. Also survived by her nephew, Justin M. Tomaszewski, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers. Barb was a longtime employee of Bill Few Associates. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6:00 p.m. until the time of her blessing service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Pittsburgh, 1133 South Braddock Ave. Suite 1A, Pittsburgh, PA 15218.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
