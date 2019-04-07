HARRIS BARBARA ANN

Age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Born April 25, 1938 in Braddock, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Harris and Geraldine Grant Harris. Barbara was a longtime resident of the Merakey Allegheny Valley School in Coraopolis. She enjoyed going on field trips with other residents, car rides and listening to music. She also loved to sit in her rocking recliner and ride the swing. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, Clyde Harris Jr. and his wife, Jean. There will be no public visitation as per the family's wishes. She was laid to rest privately at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Hazelwood, PA. A memorial service will be held in Barbara's honor at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1992 Ewings Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108 (phone: 412-262-3500). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:

boylanfuneralservices.com