HINTON BARBARA ANN (FULTON)

On Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born November 11, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Harvene and Henry Fulton of Mt. Lebanon. Barbara was a graduate of Dormont High School Class of 1946, she then went on to receive a bachelors degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Hinton; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Phil Coffin, Jr. (Upper St. Clair). Survived by her children, Cynthia (Atlanta, GA) and Andrew (Columbus, OH); brother, Henry Fulton and wife, Nancy (Mt. Pleasant, MI); and three generations of nieces and nephews, to whom she is known affectionately as "Auntie Bah." A memorial service will be scheduled at later date.