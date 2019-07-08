Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (FULTON) HINTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN (FULTON) HINTON Obituary
HINTON BARBARA ANN (FULTON)

On Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born November 11, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Harvene and Henry Fulton of Mt. Lebanon. Barbara was a graduate of Dormont High School Class of 1946, she then went on to receive a bachelors degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Hinton; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Phil Coffin, Jr. (Upper St. Clair). Survived by her children, Cynthia (Atlanta, GA) and Andrew (Columbus, OH); brother, Henry Fulton and wife, Nancy (Mt. Pleasant, MI); and three generations of nieces and nephews, to whom she is known affectionately as "Auntie Bah." A memorial service will be scheduled at later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.