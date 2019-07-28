|
|
HINTON BARBARA ANN (FULTON) "B.A., BARB"
On Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born November 10, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Harvene and Henry Fulton of Mt. Lebanon. Barbara was a graduate of Dormont High School Class of 1946, she then went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Hinton; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Phil Coffin, Jr. (Upper St. Clair); survived by her children, Cynthia (Atlanta, GA) and Andrew (Columbus, OH); brother, Henry Fulton and wife, Nancy (Mt. Pleasant, MI); and three generations of nieces and nephews, to whom she is known affectionately as "Auntie Bah." A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. in the Hickman Chapel, Asbury Heights, 700 Bower Hills Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Asbury Library Fund, c/o Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019