HOPPER BARBARA ANN (SINAGRA)

It is with great sadness we share that Barbara; sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the age of 85. Barbara was born on September 29, 1933, to Thomas Sinagra and Helen (Mayorosh) Sinagra, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two of her sisters, Rose (Sinagra) Meehan and Carol Sinagra. She is survived by her son, John (Karen); and grandson, Kenny (CA); sister, Margie Sinagra (AZ); son, Rick (PA); along with many nieces, nephews, many special and close friends, and her beloved cat, Max. She was a graduate of Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1973, she moved to California where she worked at Santa Monica bank for many years, rising to the office of Vice President. She was also very active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club from 1999 through 2003. In 2006, she moved back to Pittsburgh where she spent several years, then moved to Tucson, AZ where she spent her final years. Barbara was a woman with a great sense of humor, quick wit, and a love for cats and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved word games and was incredibly gifted when it came to crossword puzzles. She took pride in completing the Sunday paper crossword puzzles quickly and correctly! She also loved to cook and was well known for chicken pot pies, chex mix, and ice cream cookies. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.