Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
BARBARA ANN (PASSAFIUME) KERNICK

BARBARA ANN (PASSAFIUME) KERNICK Obituary
KERNICK BARBARA ANN (PASSAFIUME)

Age 81, peacefully in her Moon Twp. home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of James "Dick" Kernick, Sr.; mother of Sondra (John) Bubeck, James, Jr. (Michele) and Robert (Nancy) Kernick; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of  Ginger (Jim) Siciliano and Donna Rutkowski. Barb had an active life skiing, golfing, fishing, traveling and also was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and Florida snow bird. But most of all, family always came first. Visitation Tuesday only, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Wednesday, 10 a.m. Moon Twp. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barb's name to Allegheny Health Network Healthcare Hospice, 4 Allegheny Center, 9th Floor Ste. 950, Pgh., PA 15212-5255. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019
