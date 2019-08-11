Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
BARBARA ANN LESKO


1941 - 2019
BARBARA ANN LESKO Obituary
LESKO BARBARA ANN

Age 78, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 of Brentwood and Charleroi. Daughter of the late John and Mildred Lesko; sister of John, James, Peter, Bernadette and the late Joseph and Michael; also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Barb was a graduate of St. Francis Nursing School. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to your local Salvation Army. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
