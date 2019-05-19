MCCORMICK BARBARA ANN

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born June 10, 1933, in Spangler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Helen (Kirsch) McCormick. A Pittsburgh girl at heart, Barb had a special attachment to Fort Myers for many years. Barb embraced all that life had to offer; successful business woman, world traveler, legendary hostess, generous benefactor, devoted Pittsburgh sports fan, and loyal friend. Preceded in death by her loving parents; her nephew, John McCormick; and the love of her life, Don Bidwell. Survived by her brother, Pat McCormick, Sr.; and her many adoring cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. A beacon of light to all she knew, Barb's smile and energy will not be forgotten. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary of the Mount Church, 403 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15211, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. A celebration of Barb's life will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity near and dear to her heart, the LiveLikeLou Foundation. Checks made payable to Pitt Medical and Health Sciences Foundation, with LiveLikeLou ALS Research, Barb McCormick, in the memo line. Mail to Pitt Medical and Health Sciences Foundation, 3600 Forbes Ave., Suite 8084 or via phone at 412-864-1956. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt. Washington, 412-381-2323. bruscofalvo.com.