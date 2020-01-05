|
McMILLIN BARBARA ANN
Age 57, of Mt. Lebanon, Barbara was born on June 30, 1962 and passed away on January 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard Smith; brother, James McMillin and preceded in death by her parents, Blair Steele and Judy (Jones) McMillin; and her brother, Blair Douglas McMillin. She loved walking on the South Side River Trail, greeting everyone who went by. Donations may be made to the Friends of the Riverfront and a Monastery in Colorado: Contemplative Outreach of Colorado, PO Box 152 Snowmass, CO 81654. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date at the South Side River Trail. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020