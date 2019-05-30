O'DONNELL BARBARA ANN (KENNEY)

Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul T. O'Donnell' loving mother of William (K.C.) O'Donnell, Patricia (Robert Jr.) Whitaker, Debra O'Donnell, Timothy (Christine) O'Donnell, Daniel (Linda) O'Donnell and Dr. David (Brenda) O'Donnell; grandmother of Leigh (Owen), Christine, Rebecca, Matthew (Maggie), Christopher, Emily (Owen), Robert III (Hayley), Scott, Caitlin, Andrew, Jacob, Nicholas, Melina, Nathan, Lucas, Mark and Bryson; great-grandmother of Georgia, Annie, Nolan, Quinn, Hudson and Taran; sister of the late Albert Kenney; sister-in-law of Patricia Kenney; also survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, "Wesley." Our beloved Barbara Ann O'Donnell, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother "Gigi" has gone home to be with her precious Lord and Savior. She will be missed by countless people touched by her bold faith in Jesus and her heart to minister to everyone she came in contact with. She spent her life counseling others in Theotherapy, in prisons and in her home to find wholeness and forgiveness. We will miss her beautiful soul, but we rejoice she is peacefully in her true home. Friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the O'Donnell and Whitaker families suggest memorial contributions to the free health clinic "SIHCC." Please mark on checks "Donation in memory of Barbara O'Donnell." Mail to: SIHCC, 4561 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, PA 15146 or donate online at http://sheepincclinic.org/ Click on "make a difference" for donate button.