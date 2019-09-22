Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BARBARA ANN PULPAN

BARBARA ANN PULPAN Obituary
PULPAN BARBARA ANN

Age 73, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 18, 2019 after a two year battle with breast cancer. Born on May 18, 1946, and raised in Springdale, Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Victor Bordell; brother, Thomas Bordell; and a miscarried grandson. She is survived by her 99-year-old mother, LaVonne Bordell; husband, Frank Pulpan; and two sons, Shawn (Heather) Pulpan, of Robinson Twp., and Tyler Pulpan of Cranberry Twp. She is also survived by a six-month-old grandson, Benjamin. Family and friends welcome Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. John and Paul Parish in Franklin Park. To view the full tribute and send condolences, please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
