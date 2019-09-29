|
SEIBERT BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Seibert, born October 8, 1938, affectionately known to loved ones as G-Bob, Bobbie, Princess White Light, Ruby Sue, and Rexella and Bobbie Two Times, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Nurse by trade, caregiver by heart. Barbara found time in her life of caring for others to give birth and raise four children, Linda Stanton (Tim), Tom Seibert (Eda), Judy Saunders (Kevin), Ken Seibert (Denise), who in turn rewarded her with two son-in-laws, two daughter-in-laws and nine grandchildren. She is survived by all and will forever be in our hearts. In memory of Bobbie and if so inclined, donations can be made to the American Red Cross of Western PA, 2801 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222, where she volunteered after retiring from a lifelong career of nursing. A private memorial service and celebration of her life for immediate family will be held in Warren, PA.
