SMITH BARBARA ANN

80, of Vero Beach and formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, PA (323 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125), followed by internment service at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, PA. A time of fellowship and celebration will follow in the meeting hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the VNA Hospice of Indian River County (1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960), or the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation athttps://www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Barbara's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.