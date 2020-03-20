Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
TIM BARBARA ANN

Of Morningside on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, age 70. Beloved sister of Patrick J. Tim (Ruth) and the late Bill McKale (the late Marilyn); dear aunt of Patrick F. Tim (Dana); great-aunt of Patrick R. Tim; also survived by several nieces. Funeral and interment are regrettably private due to present circumstances. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Raphael Church. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
