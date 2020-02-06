|
WHALEN BARBARA ANN "ANNIE" (GOFF)
Age 82, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of Richard; mother of Mark Murphy, Michael Murphy, Robert (Karen) Murphy, Dean (Gail) Murphy, Jim (Kathy) Murphy, Donna (Chuck) Haley and Holly Tuite; grandmother of 21; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Laurence Goff and the late Richard Goff. Annie was the most giving, kind-hearted, selfless, generous spirit on earth guided by her faith. She is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020