WOOD BARBARA ANN

Age 70, of Imperial, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to David Francis Wood; daughter of Dorothy Rindfuss (Scott) Roth and the late Walter Edgar Scott, Jr.; sister of Walter E. (Susan) Scott III; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn her passing. Barbara was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brookline, an Administrator of St. Pius Residence in Brookline for many years and received an award for the first personal care home to be licensed in Pennsylvania. She was a Deacon at St. Michael and All Angels Lutheran Church for ten years. Barbara earned a Bachelor and Masters degree from Robert Morris College (now R.M.U.) and was a licensed Nursing Home Administrator. She was a proponent of holistic medicine and a strong advocate of making elderly nursing home patients feel at home. Early in her career, she was an LPN who worked in Labor and Delivery at Magee Hospital and in Renal Transplants at John Hopkins University in Baltimore. She was a member of National Nurses for Life. Friends welcome Monday 3-5, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 933 Brookline Blvd., Pgh., PA 15226. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

