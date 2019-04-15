|
|
WOODS BARBARA ANN
Of North Braddock, age 65, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mother of Jessica (Nick) Alexander, Melissa (TJ) Hartin and Joshua (Joe Harriger) Woods; grandmother of Nya, Jaiden, Carter, Dennis, Hailey, Lennon, Wyatt and James; sister of Joyce Hummel, Nadine Cole, Chuck Cole, Kenny Cole and the late Bill Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019