Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN WOODS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ANN WOODS Obituary
WOODS BARBARA ANN

Of North Braddock, age 65, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mother of Jessica (Nick) Alexander, Melissa (TJ) Hartin and Joshua (Joe Harriger) Woods; grandmother of Nya, Jaiden, Carter, Dennis, Hailey, Lennon, Wyatt and James; sister of Joyce Hummel, Nadine Cole, Chuck Cole, Kenny Cole and the late Bill Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now