RETTINGER BARBARA ANNE (DeJULIO EVANKO)

Of Moon Township died February 19th. She was 75. Barbara was born on July 6, 1943 to Adam DeJulio and Clara Casolari of Coraopolis. Barbara graduated from Coraopolis High School and attended Robert Morris College. Working at the Village Dairy in the West Hills Shopping center in Moon Twp., Barbara met her first husband, George (Butch) B. Evanko Jr. Along with Butch, Barbara Evanko managed the West Hills Sporting Goods Store and Evanko Golf Products, both in Moon Twp. Additionally she was proud to work for Allegheny Airlines as a reservation's agent. After the untimely death of her husband, George, Barbara worked at the Pittsburgh Airport for nearly two decades making so many friends with her kind personality. Barbara was lucky to find James (Jim) Rettinger of Crafton who she would marry in 2000. Barbara Rettinger spent her retirement with Jim getting time to enjoy the things she loved; her family, travel and the arts. Barbara is survived by her husband James; her children, Claire Schachner and Nick Evanko; as well as her grandchildren, Nathan Schachner, Max Evanko and Margot Evanko. Additionally, she was loved by a strong network of Casolari and DeJulio cousins, aunts and uncles and in-laws. Per request, Barbara will be having a private memorial with her immediate family. It will be followed by a wake luncheon at one of her favorite restaurants. Arrangements by R. D. COPELAND INC., FUNERAL HOME.