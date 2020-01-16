Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
ARONSON BARBARA

Age 81, passed away January 7, 2020. Daughter to the late Irving and Shirley Forman of Beaver Falls, PA.  Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Monroe Aronson and survived by three daughters, Francine, Sherry and Rhonda; sons-in-law, Jeffrey Dinovitzer, Larry Milstein, and Gerard Rose. Devoted grandmother to Max, Jake, and Ally Milstein, Marli, Julia and Jordan Dinovitzer, and Sammy and Marcus Rose. Barbara retired to Fort Lee after 35 years of teaching at Allerdice High School in Squirrel Hill. Graveside Services and Interment were held at Ahavath Achim Cemetery, Kennedy Twp. Contributions can be made to Yeshiva University, YU Schloarship Fund, P.O. Box 21773, New York, NY  10087-1773. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. 


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
