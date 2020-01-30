|
BAUR, PhD BARBARA (NELSON)
Age 92, of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in New Jersey and a retired French professor at the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in Medieval French literature. She was a Rhodes Scholar, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and the author of several books written in both English and French. Born January 8, 1928 in Oshkosh, WI, she was a daughter of the late Holgar W. and Lillian R. (Johnson) Nelson and wife of the late Rev. Robert M. Baur. She is survived by stepdaughters, Cathy (Michael) Bickerton of Fair Haven, NJ and Aynsley Baur of St. Louis, MO; step-grandchildren, Mark (Kim) Bickerton of Glenside, Matthew (Abbie) Bickerton of East Brunswick, NJ, Philip Bickerton of Brooksville, FL, Celine St. Pierre of St. Louis, MO, and Robert St. Pierre of St. Louis, MO; and four step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Richard Nelson. Private service was Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Homewood Cemetery Chapel with the Rev. Cathy Bickerton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Pittsburgh, French and Italian Department, 4200 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020