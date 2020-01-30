Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA BAUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (NELSON) BAUR Ph.D.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA (NELSON) BAUR Ph.D. Obituary
BAUR, PhD BARBARA (NELSON)

Age 92, of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in New Jersey and a retired French professor at the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in Medieval French literature. She was a Rhodes Scholar, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and the author of several books written in both English and French. Born January 8, 1928 in Oshkosh, WI, she was a daughter of the late Holgar W. and Lillian R. (Johnson) Nelson and wife of the late Rev. Robert M. Baur. She is survived by stepdaughters, Cathy (Michael) Bickerton of Fair Haven, NJ and Aynsley Baur of St. Louis, MO; step-grandchildren, Mark (Kim) Bickerton of Glenside, Matthew (Abbie) Bickerton of East Brunswick, NJ, Philip Bickerton of Brooksville, FL, Celine St. Pierre of St. Louis, MO, and Robert St. Pierre of St. Louis, MO; and four step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Richard Nelson. Private service was Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Homewood Cemetery Chapel with the Rev. Cathy Bickerton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Pittsburgh, French and Italian Department, 4200 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -