BLAKELEY BARBARA (ROMITZ)
Age 91, of the North Side, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Victoria (late Paul) Jamison, Ralph (Christine) Blakeley, and Judy (Mark) Kuehnle; grandmother of Amy (Dan) Duddy, Melissa (Jay Farmer) Jamison, Christopher (Krista Baines) Jamison, Shelley (Chris) Bozogan, Benjamin, Aaron, and Rachel Blakeley; great-grandmother of Daniel, Austin, and Lily Duddy, Colton and Carley Bozogan, Josie and Claire Jamison; daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Romitz; sister of the late Catherine Moran and Stephen Romitz; sister-in-law of Monique Romitz; survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime employee of H.J. Heinz Company. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020